Bonjean Announces Candidacy For Morgan County Circuit Clerk

A former member of the Morgan County Circuit Clerk’s Office has announced her candidacy for Morgan County Circuit Clerk.

Jennifer Bonjean says she is seeking the Republican nomination for the office in the 2024 Morgan County primary in March.

Bonjean worked for 6 years in multiple positions in the clerk’s office under former clerk Amy Sipes, before being named Chief Deputy Clerk by current Circuit Clerk Julie Anderson.

While working in the clerk’s office for Sipes, Bonjean completed her Bachelor’s Degree in Human Services. Bonjean is currently employed as an Intact Family Specialist with Catholic Charities.

Bonjean says she would like to put in place a plan to prevent what she sees are continued issues that have plagued the office due to constant turnover. She says she has the experience to create a knowledgeable, motivated, and friendly office that is willing and able to serve the Morgan County community.

Bonjean will face off against incumbent Julie Anderson in the March primary.