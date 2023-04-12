Boren Named Associate Judge in 8th Circuit

Pike County State’s Attorney Zachary Boren has been named an associate judge in the 8th Judicial Circuit. The 8th Judicial Circuit covers Adams, Brown, Calhoun, Cass, Mason, Menard, Pike, and Schuyler counties.

Boren is a 1999 graduate of Pittsfield High School and has served as Pike County State’s Attorney since 2014. Prior to his election as state’s attorney, Boren worked for law firm Rammelkamp Bradney for a year and served as a law clerk in the federal court in the Northern District of Indiana.

Boren’s appointment will leave a vacancy in the Pike County State’s Attorney’s Office. According to the Pike Press, there are only 19 months left in Boren’s term as state’s attorney. An appointee to the position will only serve until the 2024 election. For now, local officials remain unsure on who will fill the position in the interim.

An investiture ceremony for Boren will be held on Friday May 26th at the Pike County Courthouse.