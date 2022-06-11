Boring of Water Mains Start Tuesday in Mt. Sterling Capitol Avenue Improvement

The Mt. Sterling Capitol Avenue project will have a new set of traffic delays next week, beginning on Tuesday.

Beginning Tuesday, Hood Construction will be boring the water main under Main Street from the south to north. There will be barricades when turning north and south off of Main Street. There will be one lane for thru traffic on both North/South Capitol. Parking will remain open with the exception of 1 or 2 spots where the boring crew will be working. This work is expected to take 2 days.

Mt. Sterling City Manager Vada Yingling says truck traffic for Prairieland FS and Western Grain Marketing should continue utilizing Southwest Cross Street at this time.