Bost, Two Other Republicans File Suit Over Mail-In Ballot Counting

Three Republicans have filed a lawsuit against the Illinois State Board of Elections saying the state should not count mail-in ballots that arrive to an election authority after the date of an election.

The suit was filed by 12th District Congressman Mike Bost, former State Representative candidate Laura Pollastrini from DuPage County, and another former State Representative candidate and GOP Presidential elector in 2020, Susan Sweeney of Park Ridge.

The suit asks a judge to prevent election authorities from counting mail-in ballots that arrive in the days following in-person voting, arguing that a ballot “is not a legal vote unless it is received by Election Day.”

Illinois law directs local election authorities to count ballots postmarked by the date of an election and received within two weeks of the election.

If the lawsuit is found in favor of the GOP members, the strict deadlines could be particularly onerous for members of the military who sometimes have issues with mail collection and distribution, particularly in service overseas.