Boston Departing JMH CEO’s Chair to Return to Active Practice, Board Names Huffman as Successor

Jacksonville Memorial Hospital will soon have a new leader at the helm.

According to an announcement this morning by Memorial Health, Dr. Scott Boston, current president and CEO of Jacksonville Memorial Hospital, plans to resign from the role effective Feb. 28, 2023, to resume practicing medicine.

Prior to taking on the role of CEO, Boston was medical director of the JMH Emergency Department from 2012 to 2015 and assistant medical director of the Emergency Department at Springfield Memorial Hospital from 2011 to 2013. He first joined the medical staff at JMH in 2004.

In the announcement, Boston says he’s grateful for the time spent as the leader of JHM, calling it an honor to have worked alongside so many talented healthcare professionals.

The Jacksonville Memorial Hospital Board of Directors has approved the appointment of Trevor Huffman as Boston’s successor. Huffman is currently the director of Ambulatory Services at JMH.

Huffman’s career at JMH began in 1998 as coordinator of outreach services, and he has led the hospital’s Rehabilitation Services and became director of Ambulatory Services in 2019.

Huffman earned a bachelor of science degree in physical therapy from Maryville University in 1994, followed by a master of science degree in health and physical education with an athletic training sequence from Illinois State University in 1996.

He graduated with an executive master of business administration degree from the University of Missouri, Columbia, in 2020. He is also a Fellow of the American College of Healthcare Executives.

He and his wife, Monica, live in rural Jacksonville and have five children. He serves on the board of directors for the Prairieland United Way.

Maryjane Bradbury, chair of the JMH Board of Directors says she is confident Huffman is the best leader to continue their work to improve the health of the people and communities JMH serves.