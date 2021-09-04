BOTL: Suspect In Palmyra, MO Woman’s Death Possibly In the Area

A suspect in the death of a woman in Palmyra, Missouri may be in the Springfield area according to police.

Palmyra, Missouri Police say they responded to a medical call in the 100 block of East Jefferson Street in Palmyra, Missouri at 10:45 a.m. this morning. According to WGEM in Quincy when police and EMS crews arrived, they found a woman dead in a parked car.

Palmyra Police Chief Eddie Bogue told KTVO hat the death is considered suspicious. Just after 9:15 p.m. Palmyra Police say they are now looking for a person of interest in the unnamed woman’s death. Raymond Dean Gum, Jr. is believed to be traveling in or around the Springfield area tonight. Gum is described as a white male, 5 feet 10 inches tall, weighing 240 pounds, with short brown hair.

Bogue said the man was last seen in an older model silver Buick Le Sabre. The possible registration could say Missouri VE3-N7F or Illinois BE99074. Police said they don’t know which of the two registrations might be on the vehicle. Bogue believes that Gum is heading to the Springfield, Illinois area tonight.

Gum is considered armed and dangerous. Police are advising the public not to approach him. If you have seen Gum or know of his whereabouts, contact your local police department or the Palmyra Missouri Police Department at 573-406-3708.

The Marion County, Missouri Sheriff’s Office and the Missouri State Highway Patrol are also assisting in the ongoing investigation.