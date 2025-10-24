Bourbon Tasting for United Way

By Gary Scott on October 24, 2025 at 12:29pm

Prairieland United Way is bringing back bourbon tasting as one of its fundraisers for this year’s campaign.

The first ever event occurred the Tuesday before Thanksgiving last year at Proud Richards.

This year, Karen Walker of PUW says the date remains the same but the location has changed to the Twisted Tree on East Morton.

The crowd will increase from 100 a year ago to 150 this year.

Tickets to the event are $40 each, and the bourbon raffle is $60 per ticket.

Walker says there are four packages to be raffled off.

The packages include Pappy Van Winkle, Whistle Pig, EH Taylor, Old Grandad and Knob Creek.

Walker says the tickets are going quickly. She says over 50 reservations have been taken. More information is available at the Prairieland United Way website.