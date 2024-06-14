Boyd Announces Purchase of Former John’s Pizza Location in White Hall

Boyd Healthcare Services has announced they are in the process of constructing a new clinic in northern Greene County.

According to a Facebook post yesterday, Boyd has has acquired property and begun demolition on the previous John’s Pizza, located at 113 3rd Avenue North, just off of IL Route 267 on the north side of White Hall. The local pizza place closed in September 2022 after 27 years in business.

Boyd officials say they hope to transform the property into a new Rural Health Clinic. No time table on construction and opening was given.