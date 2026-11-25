By Benjamin Cox on November 25, 2026 at 10:42am

After several weeks of uncertainty, ambulance service in Greene County will remain under the operation of Boyd Hospital.

The Greene County Board approved a new three-year contract with the hospital during a special meeting Monday night.

According to the Journal-Courier, the county will pay the hospital 350-thousand dollars annually under the new agreement, which takes effect January 1st. The existing contract has been extended through December 31st.

The agreement also establishes a six-member oversight committee to review finances, service delivery and future equipment needs.

In a statement on Facebook, Boyd Healthcare Services thanked the county’s Finance Committee, the community and its EMS personnel for their patience and support throughout the negotiations.

The agreement ends a weeks-long contract dispute that had prompted county officials to consider seeking bids from other ambulance providers.