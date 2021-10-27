Boyd Healthcare Services Set to Take Over former Carrollton IGA Location

Boyd Memorial Hospital is expanding services to a former grocery store site.

According to the Greene Prairie Press, Boyd purchased the former location of the IGA store in Carrollton in November 2020 but the site had received little updates until recently.

On October 13th, Boyd announced that it would be opening the site next year as its new Physical Therapy, Speech Therapy, Occupational Therapy and Wellness Center. Local vendors have begun remodeling the location heavily in the past several weeks.

According to their Facebook page, they will be increasing equipment availability for each of the services along with adding additional cardio and strength training equipment, fitness classes and a huge walking track. The post also says that they will also be adding a therapy pool and a connected gym to offer different community sports programs in the future.

According to the Greene Prairie Press, the new location will allow therapy patients to move away from the hospital and have more space. A grand opening of the facility is expected to be announced in early 2022 once construction is completed.