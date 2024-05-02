Boyd Memorial Hospital Names New CEO

Boyd Memorial Hospital in Carrollton has named a new Chief Executive Officer.

Stace D. Holland joins the hospital’s senior administration after more than three decades of hospital senior management experience, including a decade of leading Critical Access Hospitals.

Holland joins Boys after he was terminated in February by the Board of Trustees of Houston, Missouri based Texas County Memorial Hospital, according to Becker Hospital Review. Holland is said to have terminated the Missouri-based hospital’s Chief Financial Officer prior to a scheduled special meeting by the hospital’s board. Holland served at Texas County Memorial Hospital from November 14, 2022 to February 6, 2024.

Kirby Ballard, Chairman of the Board for Boyd Memorial Hospital expressed confidence in Holland’s extensive experience to serve the Carrollton hospital: “Stace is the right leader for Boyd Healthcare Services. Stace’s extensive healthcare background and his proven track record for physician relations and service line growth should help Boyd strengthen its partnerships with local providers as well as our communities. His ability to improve the financial positions and recruit needed staff is greatly needed in today’s healthcare environment.”

Holland will relocate from the Pineville, Missouri area to Carrollton. Holland says he’s excited to join the Boyd administration: “I am very excited to be joining Boyd. I believe Boyd has a great vision and a talented team that will uniquely position it to capitalize on the changing healthcare environment. As healthcare continues to evolve through restructuring, mergers and technology advances I feel rural hospitals are in a position to provide cost effective and timely healthcare that our communities need.”

Holland replaces Debbie Campbell as the permanent CEO at Boyd. Campbell was ousted by Boyd’s Board of Trustees in February of last year. Donna DeWitt has been serving as the interim leader of the hospital during the board’s search for a permanent replacement.

Holland will be introduced to the community at a Meet & Greet at the hospital on May 16th from 3-5PM.