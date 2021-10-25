Boyd to Close White Hall Rural Health Clinic By the End of October

Boyd Memorial Hospital is moving its clinic out of White Hall.

According to the Greene Prairie Press, the clinic located in the back of Pharmacy Plus in White Hall on Main Street will be moving out and relocating to the hospital campus on Ninth Street in Carrollton at the former offices of the late Dr. Jose Parcon.

The location of the new rural health clinic in Carrollton will allow for an expansion of space and services. (Photo Courtesy of Boyd Healthcare Services Facebook page.)

Boyd CEO Debbie Campbell told the Greene Prairie Press that space was the problem at the White Hall location. White Hall residents are being asked to travel to the offices in Roodhouse or visit the new location in Carrollton for services. The White Hall rural health clinic had been in operation for a decade. According to a Facebook announcement, the new clinic in Carrollton is scheduled to be opened by the end of this month.