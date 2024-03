By Gary Scott on March 7, 2024 at 1:33pm

West Central’s top scorer is a first team all stater.

Senior Zach Evans was the second leading vote-getter for the first team, behind only Hank Alvey of Illini Bluffs.

Named honorable mention to the 1A team were Evans’ teammate Chance Little, South County’s Noah Lyons, Routt’s Bryson Mossman, Nick Moore of Camp Point, and Lucas Blackford of Calvary.

West Central is among the final four in the Class 1A tournament today.