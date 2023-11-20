Boys’ Basketball Begins

By Gary Scott on November 20, 2023 at 6:45am

The boys’ basketball season begins tonight, and we will carry three games tonight.

We start in Beardstown, where West Central plays Rushville Industry at 5. Our pregame coverage starts about 4:45.

We will break away about 6 for the North Mac and Triopia game from New Berlin, followed by New Berlin and Springfield Lutheran. All of the action will be on WEAI.

Also at Beardstown, Southeastern plays Brown County at 6:30.

On the girls side, Porta/AC hosts Peoria Dunlap, Carrollton heads for New Berlin/South County, Beardstown travels to Brown County, North Greene is at Litchfield, Pleasant Plains takes on Carlinville, Triopia plays South Fork, and Auburn meets North Mac.