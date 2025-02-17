Boys Basketball-Girls Post Season

By Gary Scott on February 17, 2025 at 6:27am

We will travel to Greenfield tonight to help make up a basketball game from last week.

GNW hosts West Central, and our pregame show on WEAI will start about 7:15.

Elsewhere, Mount Olive plays at North Greene, Carrollton welcomes Bunker Hill, Beardstown goes to Southeastern, and Rushville Industry travels to Liberty.

Girls’ post season continues to play this week.

At Bluffs, Brown County plays Pleasant Hill at 6, followed by Carrollton and West Central

At North Greene, Calhoun meets North Greene at 6, followed by Nokomis and South Fork.

At the 2A level, Camp Point meets the host school…Illini West, and Porta/AC meets West Hancock.

The JHS girls host a regional, and meet the top seed QND at the Bowl tonight at 6, followed by Springfield and Jersey High.