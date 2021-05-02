Boys & Girls Club of Central IL Hosting Golf Outings To Benefit New After School Programs

The Boys & Girls Club of Central Illinois is hosting two charity golf outings over the next two months to benefit new after school programs in the area.

The golf outings will take place May 14th at Bunn Golf Course in Springfield and June 25th at The Links Golf Course in Jacksonville. Executive Director Tiffany Mathis told the State Journal Register that the events will help pay for 4 new after school programs opened in Jacksonville.

The events have a $100 registration fee and is limited to a field of 144 players. The fee includes golf, use of a cart, three drink tickets, and a lunch box. The events will have a number of specialty holes in which participants can win games, drink offerings, and giveaways. There will also be a raffle for a chance to win a custom golf cart valued at approximately $8,000. The custom cart will feature chrome rims, premium leather seating, and a bluetooth speaker system which is tied to the under carriage lighting. Raffle tickets will be $25 each or 3 for $50. The winning ticket will be drawn at The Links on June 25th. Tickets for the drawing can be purchased at The Boys & Girls Club Office in Springfield, located at 300 South 15th Street or online at BGCCIL.org.

Sponsorship opportunities for both events are available. To secure a sponsorship or to volunteer for the events, contact Deann French at dfrench@bgccil.org.