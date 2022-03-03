Boys Sectional Play

By Gary Scott on March 3, 2022 at 6:42am

Routt advanced to the title game at the North Greene sectional last night.

Routt edged Metro East Lutheran in double overtime 37-34 thanks to Nolan Killion. Routt plays Liberty Friday night, and WEAI will carry the game live, starting about 6:45.

Also last night, Decatur MacArthur stopped Mahomet Seymour in overtime 65-62 at Danville, East St Louis downed Marion 66-35 at Highland, Quincy Notre Dame held off Maroa Forsyth 60-42 at Stanford, and Southeastern defeated Monmouth 51-35 at Abingdon.

Illinois College beat Fontbonne in St Louis in baseball, 13-11.