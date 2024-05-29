Boys State Track and Field Meet Top Performers

A Jacksonville High School athlete placed in the top ten in last week’s IHSA boys state track and field meet last weekend.

Senior Griffin Martin placed 5th in the discus. Ryan McCombs was 10th best in the shot put and Jacob Kollman was 31st in the long jump.

Around the area, Danny Skelton of Pleasant Plains was 4th in the 110 hurdles. The Pleasant Plains 4 by 400 team placed 3rd. Plains also had a 6th place finish in the 4 by 200, and 7th place in the 4 by 100.

Other relay teams with success…Auburn was 5th in the 4 by 400, and Porta/AC was11th in the 4 by 400.

Other top finishes..Bryson Schachtsiek of Porta/AC was 6th in the 300 hurdles, Elijah Teefey was 8th in the 1600, Isaac Renneker of Porta/AC was 9th in the triple jump, and 15th in the high jump…Conner Turner of West Central was 11th in the long jump, while Clark Nelson of South County finished 33rd..Ephriam Vuwa of Rushville Industry was 16th in the discus, Brody Brush of Rushville Industry was 15th in the pole vault, and Ryan Driscoll of Pleasant Plains was 20th in the 3200.