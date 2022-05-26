Boys’ State Track and Field Meet

Jacksonville will have one relay team in the state boys track and field meet this weekend in Charleston.

JHS will send its 4 by 100 relay team to Eastern Illinois with a time about a second slower than the best sectional time. The members of the relay team include seniors Tyler Wright, Phillip Johnson, and Ben Range, and sophomore Cam Ron Mitchell.

At the 1A level, there are a couple of WIVC athletes competing. Sophomore Connor Turner of West Central will compete in the triple jump, and junior Will Bateman of Virginia is in the 400 meter run.

Four athletes in the area will compete in two individual events. Pleasant Plains junior Zach Powell has the sectional best time in the 400, and will also high jump. Nathan Crain of Pleasant Plains is in the 110 and 300 hurdles. Afton Clark of Rushville Industry will participate in the shot and discus. And, Damon Sharp of North Mac will be involved in the high jump and long jump.

New Berlin is busy with relay teams in the 4 by 400, and 4 by 800 runs, and Reece Butcher and Ben Hermes in the 800 run. The school also has Ethan Copeland in the high jump.

Jacob Gutzman of South County will run in the 800 meter race. Bradyen Colwell of South County will compete in the high jump.

Beardstown will have five athletes at the meet, North Mac two athletes and two relay teams, Rushville Industry three athletes and one relay team, Pleasant Plains five athletes and three relay teams, and Pittsfield has one athlete and two relay teams.