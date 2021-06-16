Boys State Track and Field This Week

By Gary Scott on June 16, 2021 at 10:43am

Jacksonville High School will have two relay teams, and one individual competing in the boys’ track and field state meet at Eastern Illinois this week.

The JHS 4 by 100 and 4 by 200 relay teams will run on Friday. They include Tyler Wright, Ben Range, Cam Ron Mitchell and Phillip Johnson. Jamauri Jackson is an alternate.

In addition, Bryce Cox will compete in the 110 and 300 hurdles.

The Class 1A athletes will compete on Thursday at Eastern.

Rushville Industry has the most athletes. The school has teams in the 4 by 100, 200 and 400 relays.

Also from the Rockets are Kreeden Allen in the 200, Tyler Bickerman in the 800, Dez Cardoza in the shot put and discus, and Charlie Terry and Nick Seaver in the pole vault.

Waverly has three athletes..Will Ross in the 200, Brayden Colwell in the high jump, and Jake Gutzman in the 3200 race. Cameron Tomko from Greenfield will throw the shot. Lars Reische of Brown County will also compete in the shot put. And, New Berlin junior Reece Butcher will run the 800.

Beardstown has Cesar Huerta in the 400, and Clement Kayembe in the 110 hurdles.

And, Max Couch of Pittsfield is in the 300 hurdles.