Brad Wallin Tournament, and Documentary Comes to Jacksonville

By Gary Scott on May 30, 2025 at 11:33am

The Future Champions sports complex serves host this weekend and next for a special tournament that honors a young athlete who lost his life to bone cancer.

The 21st annual Brad Wallin Memorial Tournament will be held through Sunday this week, and Friday through Sunday next weekend.

Wallin died of a rare form of childhood bone cancer in 2004.

Kristin Jamison. says the family was ready to turn the tournament over to someone else, and she was able to secure it for the Future Champions Field.

Jamison says the field won’t include the usual 400 teams, but 100 teams competing there over the next two weekends.

She says the family has raised over $1-million over the 2o year period for St Jud’es Hospital.

Jamison says in conjunction with the tournament, she has struck a deal with Illinois Theatre to show a documentary about Wallin.

Showings will start at 6:30 tonight, and additional shows are planned for 2:15, 3:30, 5 and 6:30 PM tomorrow and Sunday. The schedule will be repeated next weekend.

The cost of $7 includes entry, popcorn, soda and a donation to support the cause.