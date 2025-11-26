Bradish Suggests a Restoration Center

By Gary Scott on November 26, 2025 at 11:44am

A former chaplain with the Jacksonville police department would like to see a restoration center in Jacksonville for the homeless and those down on their luck.

Alan Bradish made the comments at the Jacksonville city council Monday night.

Bradish says the first step is to find a center that can house the homeless during the winter nights and days. Bradish says they are making progress, and the Salvation Army plans to step up for daytime housing starting December 1st.

But, Bradish is thinking about a bigger project.

He would like to see a 24/7 restoration center located somewhere close to downtown Jacksonville.

Bradish says it’s important for all of us to recover from tough days, especially those looking to re-set their lives.

The group formulating a plan is made up of representatives from several agencies, including New Directions, the Salvation Army and other newly formed services that are serving the homeless population now.