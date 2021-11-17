Brady Announces Bid for IL Sec of State

A State Representative in Central Illinois is tossing his hat into the ring to be the next Secretary of State.

105th District Representative Dan Brady of Bloomington announced his intention to run for Illinois Secretary of State this morning.

Brady has been a state representative since 2001 and touted his efforts to work across the aisle to pass legislation related to infrastructure, educational institutions and individuals, during a three-stop tour across the state today.

Brady is looking to fill the office that will soon be vacated by current Secretary of State Jessie White who is retiring at the end of his current term. White has served in the role since 1999 and will be 88 years old when he retires.

Brady looks to be on the Republican ticket in 2022 for the job and has already received endorsements from Illinois Congressmen Rodney Daivs, Darrin LaHood, and Mike Bost, as well as Illinois House Republican Leader Jim Durkin and State Senator Terri Bryant.

Bardy said in his announcement that he is running for Secretary of State to build the long-needed foundation the state of Illinois needs to thrive. He says his intention is to focus on partnering with the brightest innovators and technology experts the state has to offer to address service efficiency, issues of cyber-security, and identity protection.

Most recently Brady was a co-sponsor of the Reimaging Electric Vehicle Act, which aims to increase investment into electric vehicles across the state and was signed into law by Governor J.B. Pritzker on Tuesday.