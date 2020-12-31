Brady Resigning From General Assembly

44th District State Senator and current Republican Senate Minority Leader Bill Brady will resign tonight at midnight. Brady made the announcement shortly after noon today. The 59 year old has served in the 44th District seat since May 2002. Prior to that he served as 88th District State Representative from 1993 to 2001. Brady had been the Senate GOP leader since mid-2017 after his predecessor, Christine Radogno, resigned in the last days of Illinois’ budget impasse under former Governor Bruce Rauner.

Brady made attempts at becoming governor in 2006, 2010, and 2014. Brady was narrowly defeated by Pat Quinn in 2010 for the governor’s seat. Brady won 98 of 102 counties but lost by 32,000 votes. Senate Republicans decided to replace Brady after the November election when the upcoming General Assembly is seated on January 14th. Hawthorn Woods Senator Dan McConchie will become the new minority leader.

A replacement for Brady must be appointed within 30 days, chosen by local Republican county leaders in Logan, McLean, Menard, Sangamon, and Tazewell counties.