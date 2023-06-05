Braggin’ Rights BBQ Names Winner, Has Great Turnout Despite the Heat

Twelve teams vied for the people’s choice at the Kiwanis Braggin’ Rights BBQ on Saturday.

While the competition was friendly, the Kiwanis were hoping to raise some serious money despite the 90-degree heat.

Kiwanian Jared Maggert says it was a beautiful day to eat some BBQ all for a good cause. He says the crowd was beating the heat by staying under the tent located at the center of the grounds, and then sneaking back out to their favorite cook team to get more food or to the beverage tent.

Maggert says there was a great initial burst of people when doors opened at Noon. He says all of the cook teams worked hard to make the event a success, with many starting early that morning or late the previous night.

Winners for the competition were Butt Stuff, with Reserved Grand Champion and People’s Choice going to 3 Sweaty Pigs. First place in the pork category went to 2nd Hand Smoke. First place in Ribs went to Drunken Sailor. Nacho Daddy’s BBQ took home the open category.

Totals from the money raised will likely come at the end of the week.