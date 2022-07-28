Brandt Donates $1 Million to Springfield Memorial Foundation

Brandt continued its longtime commitment to local healthcare with a seven-figure donation yesterday.

The Brandt Family presented a one million dollar commitment in pledged funds to the Springfield Memorial Foundation. President and CEO of Memorial Health Ed Curtis told WTAX that the funds will go towards continued education of current Memorial colleagues.

Three generations of the Brandt Family were on hand for the donation ceremony in Springfield yesterday, including soon-to-be 98-year old Evelyn Brandt Thomas who helped to found the company and still plays an active role.