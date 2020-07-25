Brannan Named New AIEC Board Chairman

Kevin Brannan (right) presented Warren Goetsch (left) with a framed image of the capitol as appreciation for his service as board chairman for the AIEC.

An area resident has been named chairman to the Association of Illinois Electric Cooperatives. The AIEC unanimously selected Kevin Brannan as the new chairman at their virtual annual meeting yesterday.

Brannan is board secretary for Illinois Electric Cooperative in Winchester, and serves as the IEC representative on the AIEC board. He and his family farm outside Eldred. Brannan is a retired ag teacher from the Carrollton School District.

Brannan replaces Warren Goetsch of Petersburg. Goetsch has served as the AIEC chairman for the last two years. Goetsch is currently the board vice president for the Menard Electric Cooperative in Petersburg. He recently retired from the Illinois Department of Agriculture. During the meeting, Brannan presented Goetsch a framed image of the Capitol in Springfield as appreciation for his term as AIEC chairman.

Based in Springfield, the AIEC provides legal, engineering, communications, safety training, legislative and other services to 29 electric cooperatives. The AIEC services more than 297,857 farms, homes and businesses in 90 counties in the state.