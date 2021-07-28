BREAKING: Jacksonville Overnight Shooting Suspects Lead Authorities On High Speed Chase Into Madison County

Madison County authorities pursued a vehicle early this morning on I-255 and I-270 that was wanted in connection to shooting incidents in Jacksonville overnight.

A Blue Ford sedan was hit with spike strips on I-270 just south of Glen Carbon at approximately 5:15AM. Two suspects allegedly ran into the woods and a nearby cornfield.

According to reports, the vehicle was secured by police which had a spent AR-15 magazine and shell casings inside the vehicle. A K-9 unit, drones, and helicopters were brought in to pursue and locate the suspects on foot. Illinois State Police District 18 troopers allegedly had to evacuate the neighborhood where the suspects fled, according to initial reports.

Greene County Sheriff’s Deputies began the chase at around 4AM following the vehicle into Madison County.

A phone call left with the Madison County Sheriff’s Department has not been returned to verify the suspects’ identities or if they have been apprehended at this hour.

This is a developing story.