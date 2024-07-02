BREAKING: June Shooting Suspect In Custody After Arrest by U.S. Marshals in Springfield

Multiple media outlets are reporting at this hour that 18-year old Larry W. Taylor, the prime suspect in the shooting death of Trenton Jackson on June 6th is currently in custody after an arrest by U.S. Marshals.

Jacksonville Police are reporting that Taylor was taken into custody in Springfield today by members of the Springfield Police Department and members of the U.S Marshals Great Lakes Regional Fugitive Task Force.

An arrest warrant was issued for Taylor on June 7th accusing him of first-degree murder in the death of 18-year old Trenton D. Jackson of Springfield. Jackson, whom family members say was a long-time friend of Taylor’s was shot multiple times. Police responding to a call of shots fired around 8:15PM on June 6th in the 300 block of West College Avenue and Dunlap Court. Jackson was transported by ambulance to Jacksonville Memorial Hospital, where he was pronounced deceased approximately an hour later by members of the Morgan County Coroner’s Office.

According to a press release from Jacksonville Police Commander of Investigations Kyle Chumley, Taylor remains held at the Sangamon County Jail pending a first appearance in court.