BREAKING: Possible Fatal House Fire in Virden

Multiple fire departments on the scene of a possible fatal house fire in Virden at this hour.

Virden Fire and Praireland EMS were paged out for an active structure at a residence at Dean and Church Street in Virden at 9:20AM Saturday. Shortly after, the Girard Fire Department was requested along with Auburn Fire Department for their aerial truck.

Two people were found in the house shortly after they made entry inside the structure. Additional ambulance units were paged for as well as the Chatham Fire Department shortly before 10AM. Helicopters were requested for transport of the victims, but they were unable to launch due to the weather.

The Macoupin County Coroner’s Office was requested at approximately 10:15AM. A third victim was reported to have been found shortly after. At approximately 10:20AM, Gillespie-Benld EMS was being requested for further transport. Fire officials are said to be searching for another occupant of the home at this time.

This story will be updated.

UPDATE 3:40PM February 15th: According to a press release by the Virden Fire Protection District, the Virden Fire Department responded to a report of a structure fire in the 200 block of Dean Street at approximately 9:20AM Saturday, February 15th after it was reported by a witness driving by the residence. The structure is a single-story structure.

Virden Engine 4 responded with five members as first apparatus on scene at 9:28. Prairieland Ambulance Company also responded. Mutual aid was requested from Girard Fire Department and Auburn Fire Department prior to arrival on scene. Virden Rescue 7, Rescue 9, Tanker 1 also responded.

Upon arrival the firefighters were met with heavy fire conditions. Rescue and fire suppression efforts were immediately initiated. Firefighters deployed a large diameter supply line along with 2, 1 ¾ inch attack lines. One line was deployed to the front door and one to the rear of the structure where an interior fire attack and primary search began. The bulk of the fire was extinguished quickly but visibility remained very limited. Shortly into the search two victims were located and removed for medical care.

Additional aid was requested from Gillespie-Benld Ambulance and Chatham Fire Department.

Life flight was requested but were not available due to due to weather conditions.

Another victim was located during further search and removed from the structure for medical care. Witnesses report all three individuals were taken to Springfield area hospitals for further treatment.

The Office of the State Fire Marshal was requested for a cause and origin investigation. Any further info will come from the Virden Police Department, Macoupin County Sheriff Department, or the Office of State Fire Marshal.