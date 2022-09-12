BREAKING: Springfield Double Homicide Suspect Vehicle Located in Benld

The suspect vehicle being sought in connection to a double homicide in Springfield yesterday has been located in southern Macoupin County.

WMAY in Springfield reports that the vehicle was located in Benld with a male subject inside, who was taken into custody without incident by the Gillespie Police Department.

According to WMAY the subject has refused to identify himself to authorities and is being brought back to Sangamon County for further questioning.

The vehicle is also returning to Sangamon County for evidence processing.

UPDATE: Sangamon County Coroner Jim Allmon has also identified the two victims and determined the cause of death in the case. 67 year old John Norgaard and his wife 69 year old Gloria Norgaard. Mr. Norgaard died from multiple gunshot wounds while Mrs. Norgaard suffered a single gunshot wound at their residence.

The deaths are under continuous investigation by the Sangamon County Sheriff’s Office.

This is a developing story.