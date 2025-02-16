BREAKING: Woman Dies in Fatal Garage Fire on South Diamond

One person has died and another has been severely injured in a garage fire on South Diamond Street in Jacksonville.

According to a press release from the Jacksonville Police Department, at approximately 10AM, the Jacksonville Fire Department was paged out for a structure fire at 647 South Diamond Street. Upon arrival, heavy smoke and flames were coming from a garage at the rear of the property. Jacksonville Police officers then contacted the property owner, who advised another female subject was still inside the garage. The Jacksonville Fire Department extinguished the blaze and located a deceased female inside. An additional male subject was also transported to Jacksonville Memorial Hospital for smoke-related injuries. The State Fire Marshall’s Office and Morgan County Coroner’s Office are on scene investigating the nature of the fire and death. The Jacksonville Police and Fire Departments are assisting.

Jacksonville Police officials say further updates regarding the deceased female’s identity, and fire investigation will be handled by the State Fire Marshall’s Office and the Morgan County Coroner’s Office.

If anyone has any further information regarding this investigation, please contact the

Jacksonville Police Department at (217) 479-4630.