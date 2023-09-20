Breeze Airways to Offer Non-Stop Florida Flights From Capital Airport Beginning Dec. 1

Central Illinois travelers will have a new airline option at Abraham Lincoln Capital Airport in Springfield.

Officials announced today that a recently-created low-cost airline based in suburban Salt Lake City, Utah called Breeze Airways will provide service from Springfield to Orlando and Tampa Bay beginning in December.

The airline will provide non-stop service to the two major central Florida airports – Orlando International Airport and Tampa International Airport – starting Dec. 1st, according to a report by the State Journal Register.

The airline is also offering introductory fares of $49 per person for their Nice package for the next six days for all flights until April 30, 2024. The airline provides three different ticket prices – Nice, Nicer and Nicest – along with a first class option, Breeze Ascent, providing recliner-type seating and complimentary snacks and drinks.

Springfield and airport authority officials hope that the new offering will prove to airlines that Capital Airport is a viable destination option in the Midwest. Capital Airport has endured a number of flight and airline closures since 2017.