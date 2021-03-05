Bricks Thrown Through Windows of Jacksonville Home

Jacksonville Police are investigating an incident of criminal damage to property.

Police received a call from a complainant in the 600 block of Illinois Avenue just before 7:00 last night who reported they had come home to find someone had thrown a brick through a window of their residence.

Upon investigation, police discovered a second window had also had a brick thrown through it.

Jacksonville Police say the incident is pending investigation and is asking anyone who may have information on this incident to call the Jacksonville Police Department at 217-479-4630 or the Morgan, Scott, Cass Crime Stoppers at 217-243-7300.