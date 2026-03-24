Bridge Repairs for Arenzville-Concord

By Gary Scott on March 24, 2026 at 9:53am

The Morgan County board cleared the way this morning for joint repairs at a bridge just northwest of Arenzville.

The bridge in question is called the Concord Arenzville Bridge that leads into, and away from Arenzville.

Morgan County highway engineer Matt Coultas says there is no danger now to motorists.

He says it is structurally safe.

But, Coultas says the joints were getting to the end of their lives.

JHe says the joints usually last 40 years, and these were at least 38 years old. He says the bridge will not be blocked, but traffic may be down to one lane when the project is started. He doesn’t expect the project to last more than a week.

The board also appointed Regina Estes to the Morgan County Housing Authority Board.

Commissioner Dr Michael Woods offered a proposed resolution that would give the county up to 12 months to review plans for any proposed data center. Woods says he wants the board to be proactive and not be caught off guard when a proposal is made to locate in Morgan County.

There is one proposed for the west side of Sangamon County, fairly close to Waverer.

Woods says he would like to bring the resolution after legal review to the Morgan County board for action May 4th.