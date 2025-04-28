Bridge Work Coming for Morgan County

Morgan County commissioners this morning approved a new backhoe for the county highway department.

Engineer Matt Coultas successfully proposed the purchase of a backhoe from Althoffer Car in Quincy for $147,500. The current 2007 backhoe will be sold by the county and not traded in.

Coultas also said bridge work on Whewell Road and Arcadia Road in road district 1 will soon begin after the county successfully got right of way agreements with property owners.

He says they are working on those agreements with property owners on the Woods Lane and Stevenson Road bridges in Road district 8. Those projects will begin later this year.

The board also appointed commissioner Michael Woods as a local governmental director to the Two Rivers Land Bank Authority.

