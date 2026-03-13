Bridge Work, Lane Closures underway northwest of Jacksonville

The Illinois Department of Transportation announced today that a patching project on four bridge decks on U.S. 67 at the Illinois 104 interchange northwest of Jacksonville begins Monday, March 16. ​ ​

Lane closures will be necessary for the completion of this project. Message boards and barrels will assist with traffic control. Width restrictions may be applied during various stages of this project. Benefits from this project include increasing the lifespan of the bridges, preventing potholes and a providing smoother driving surface. The project is expected to be completed in late July. ​

Motorists can expect delays and should allow extra time for trips through this area. To avoid the work area, when feasible, use of alternate routes should be considered. Drivers are urged to pay close attention to changed conditions and signs in the work zones, obey the posted speed limits, refrain from using mobile devices and be alert for workers and equipment.

For IDOT District 6 updates, follow us on Twitter at @IDOTDistrict6 or view area construction details on IDOT’s traveler information map on GettingAroundIllinois.com.