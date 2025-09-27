Brief lock downs and shelter in place request in Jerseyville after a male subject was spotted walking with a potential firearm

The Jerseyville Police and Jersey County Sheriff’s Office issued requests for neighbors to shelter in place in a particular neighborhood after a male subject was reportedly carrying a firearm out in the open.

Both departments posted a “be on the lookout” request for a male subject in the area of the old Walmart shopping center shortly before 2 p.m. Friday. The request made for neighbors to stay inside and lock their doors and not approach the subject, who was labeled as “potentially dangerous.” Riverbender reports the situation was prompted by multiple calls from concerned residents who reported seeing the man walking with what appeared to be a rifle. Local schools, a pair of nearby banks and a senior living facility took heightened security measures, reports say.

Using surveillance footage, an all clear report was given shortly before 3 p.m. after authorities were able to identify and locate the man. The man’s identity has not been released. Officers are said to have later determined the alleged rifle was a pellet gun.

Authorities later confirmed there was no threat the community and the issue was resolved peacefully. Jersey County Sheriff Nick Manns told Riverbender that thanks to the community’s immediate involvement and help the situation was handled without any bad outcomes.