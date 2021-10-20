Brief Pursuit Leads to Arrest of Ashland Man

A brief pursuit lead to the arrest of an Ashland man in Jacksonville last night.

Just before midnight Tuesday, a Morgan County Sheriff’s Deputy clocked a small gray car at speeds in excess of 100 miles per hour heading towards Jacksonville on Interstate 72 near mile marker 81.

According to a Sheriff’s Office report, the vehicle was going fast enough that the Deputy was not able to catch up quickly enough to initiate a stop. The deputy alerted dispatch and Jacksonville Police began a search of the area.

The gray vehicle was found pulled over in the area of the former MacMurray College campus and according to a Sheriff’s Department official, when officers approached the vehicle it sped off heading back out into the county.

A Deputy had stopped on Blacks Lane just east of the WLDS/WEAI studios and along with other law enforcement was able to take the driver into custody after he pulled over on Old Jacksonville Road a short time later.

34-year-old Steven C. Rodgers of Ashland was arrested and booked into the Morgan County Jail on charges of possession of methamphetamine, driving on a revoked or suspended license, and speeding over the statutory limit.

Rodgers remained held at the Morgan County Jail as of late this morning while awaiting a bond hearing in Morgan County Court.