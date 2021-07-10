Brief Tornado Touchdown in Rural Morgan County Saturday

Portions of Morgan County received storm damage Saturday afternoon that officials say was likely caused by a tornado.

Director of the Jacksonville-Morgan County Office of Emergency Management Phil McCarty says some significant damage was reported at approximately 2:15 Saturday afternoon southwest of Arenzville.

“We have what we suspect was a tornado that touched down in the area of St. Paul’s Church road and Arenzville Road. We had some crop and tree damage, some power lines down and some structure damage down there.”

McCarty says some isolated structure damage was reported to some homes and outbuildings in the area. No known injuries have been reported at this time.