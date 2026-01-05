Bright Yellow Billboards Target Congresswoman Mary Miller Across West-Central Illinois

Bright yellow billboards criticizing 15th District Congresswoman Mary Miller appeared early this morning across multiple counties in west-central Illinois, signaling the launch of a coordinated political campaign ahead of the 2026 election cycle.

The billboards, erected in Adams, Coles, Macon, and Morgan counties, read: “Mary Miller Has Failed Illinois.” According to organizers, the signs were paid for by the Illinois Democratic County Chairs’ Association (IDCCA) as part of a district-wide effort aimed at highlighting what Democrats describe as Miller’s lack of legislative accomplishments during her time in Congress.

IDCCA President Mark Guethle said the campaign is intended to draw voter attention to Miller’s record as she seeks another term representing Illinois’ 15th Congressional District.

“Mary Miller is running for re-election, so we thought we’d help advertise what exactly she has accomplished for her district—which is a whole hell of a lot of nothing,” Guethle said in a statement. “She’s been in that seat for five years, and instead of delivering for her constituents, she’s focused on embarrassing herself and the communities she represents.”

Guethle argued that Miller’s legislative efforts have consisted primarily of what he characterized as symbolic, far-right bills that have not produced tangible benefits for residents of the district. He also accused the congresswoman of prioritizing former President Donald Trump over the interests of her constituents.

The IDCCA campaign goes beyond billboards. Organizers announced the launch of a companion website, marymillerhasfailed.us, which outlines Miller’s voting record and highlights past controversial statements, alleged ethics issues, and what the group describes as ties to extremist politics. A district-wide digital advertising campaign is also set to roll out, with the effort expected to continue for several months.

Guethle further criticized Miller’s record on health care, taxation, and agriculture—key issues in the largely rural district.

“Our health insurance premiums tripled because of her. Our most vulnerable went hungry during a government shutdown because of her,” Guethle said. “Billionaires are paying less in taxes than working people in her district, and our soybean farmers are watching businesses built over generations slip away in a single season.”

Local Democratic leaders were involved in coordinating the campaign. Adams County Democratic Chair Katherine Daniels said the billboards are meant to spark accountability.

“People deserve to know what their representatives are doing in Washington,” Daniels said. “Adams County deserves a fighter in Congress—a fighter for working families here at home, not for Donald Trump’s agenda of corruption and cronyism.”

DeWitt County Democratic Chair Terry Redman echoed those remarks, accusing Miller of ethical lapses and policy decisions that harmed local farmers.

“Running for re-election is about reminding voters of what you’ve done while in office,” Redman said. “So we’re reminding voters that Mary Miller violated House ethics rules, voted for bills that drove up health care costs, and placed loyalty to the man whose trade wars devastated our farms over loyalty to Illinois farmers.”

Miller has filed for re-election and faces competition on both sides of the ballot. In the Republican primary, she is being challenged by Ryan D. Tebrugge of Springfield and Judy Bowlby of Riverton. On the Democratic side, declared candidates include Jennifer Todd of Edwardsville, Randy Raley of the Metro East, Paul Davis of Collinsville, and Kyle Nudo of Alton.

The Illinois general primary election is scheduled for March 17.

“Illinois deserves better than Mary Miller,” Guethle said. “The IDCCA will be fully behind whoever earns the Democratic nomination in the 15th District, doing everything in our power to help them win.”

Miller’s office did not immediately respond to a request for comment.