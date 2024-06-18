Brighton Man Charged by IL Attorney General’s Office For Child Pornography Dissemination, Possession

The Illinois Attorney General’s Office has filed charges against a Brighton man in Macoupin County Court for possession and dissemination of child pornography.

34-year old David Crane of Brighton has been charged with one count of dissemination of child pornography of a victim under 13 years old, a Class X felony punishable by up to 30 years in prison; and 10 counts of possession of child pornography, Class 2 felonies, each count punishable by up to 7 years in prison. Sentences must be served consecutively and are ultimately determined by the court. Crane is currently detained at the Macoupin County Jail. His next court appearance is July 9th.

Raoul’s investigators, along with officers from the Brighton Police Department, the Macoupin County Sheriff’s Office and the Illinois State Police South Central Illinois Drug Task Force conducted a search of Crane’s residence in the 600 block of Brown Street in Brighton on Thursday. Crane was arrested when investigators discovered evidence of child pornography.

Raoul’s office is co-prosecuting this case with the Macoupin County State’s Attorney’s office.