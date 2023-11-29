Briscoe Will Not Seek Reelection as Greene County State’s Attorney

Greene County State’s Attorney Caleb Briscoe says he is not seeking re-election in 2024.

Briscoe has served 3 terms in office as a Republican.

Briscoe was first elected Greene County state’s attorney in 2012 when the seat was vacated by Matthew Goetten, who pursued an unsuccessful run for U.S. House to represent the state’s 13th District. He was reelected in 2016.

Prior to becoming Greene County state’s attorney, Briscoe was an assistant state’s attorney in Morgan County for four years.

Briscoe grew up in Roodhouse and graduated from North Greene High School in 2000. He received his bachelor’s degree in political science from Blackburn College in 2004 and his juris doctor in 2008 from Southern Illinois University School of Law.

He and his wife, Corinne, live in rural Greene County with their four children. Briscoe said in a post to his social media that he wishes to explore other opportunities. He thanked the Greene County community for their support and kindness to him and his family during his tenure in office.

With Briscoe deciding not to seek re-election, the Republican ticket currently has Donnie Schaaf of Carrollton as the lone candidate on the March primary ballot.