Broaddus Resigns as Village President

The Village of South Jacksonville is once again without a chief executive.

Mike Broaddus announced his resignation today as Village President. In an electronic communication with WLDS News this morning, Broaddus says he “resigned as mayor due to conflicts with Village Attorney Rob Cross.

Broaddus went on to say he would “not be making any further comments on this matter”, and the resignation was effective immediately. Broaddus says he informed Cross of his decision to resign and left a resignation letter on the Village President’s desk in Village Hall.

Broaddus was sworn into office on September 8th of this year, after he was appointed as Village President following the resignation of Tyson Manker at the end of August.

The Village Board of Trustees now faces a search for both a Village President and Village Clerk after former clerk Amy Scoggins resigned during the November Committee of the Whole meeting effective immediately.

This is a developing story. WLDS News will have more information when it becomes available.