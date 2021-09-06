Broaddus to be Appointed as Village President Tuesday

The Village of South Jacksonville will have a new Village President tomorrow night.

The Village Board of Trustees has called a special meeting for Tuesday at 6:00 pm, where current Trustee Mike Broaddus is expected to be appointed as Village President Pro Temp.

The appointment ends almost two weeks of uncertainty after former Village President Tyson Manker resigned from the position on August 26th.

Broaddus will be appointed by the Board to serve out the remainder of the term until the next municipal election.

Broaddus was appointed to his Trustee position by Manker to fill the seat vacated by former Trustee Jason Hill in June.

The appointment was announced during the regular August meeting last Thursday. Broaddus said following the meeting that he wants to help the Village heal and move forward, and well as begin working on the local economy.