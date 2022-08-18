Broaddus to Participate in Bommarito Automotive 500 Opening Ceremonies

Detective Mike Broaddus (Middle) pictured here with Francis and Becky Fitzgerald who are the parents of fallen SJPD Officer Scot Fitzgerald from July 14. Broaddus will be one of over 200 officers and vehicles in the opening laps of the Bommarito 500 on Saturday.

Murrayville-Woodson Police Detective Mike Broaddus will be participating in a special racing event in St. Louis this weekend.

The Murrayville-Woodson Police Department gave away 5 free tickets to the Bommarito Automotive 500 in St. Louis. Broaddus will be joining approximately 200 other law enforcement officers and vehicles in the opening laps of the races on Saturday.

During the opening lap, the song “Amazing Grace” will play, while the names of fallen officers from the past year will be played on a big screen. Upon completion of the first lap, all law enforcement vehicles will start their lights and sirens and run a second lap as the Indy cars behind them begin the race while the vehicles exit the track.

The Murrayville-Woodson Police Department will be posting videos of Broaddus’ participation.