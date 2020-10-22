Brockhouse Named JHS Softball Coach

By Gary Scott on October 22, 2020 at 9:32am

Jacksonville High School has a new head softball coach.

JHS athletic director Ryan Van Aken announced last night that Kelly Brockhouse has been hired to head the softball team.

Brockhouse replaces Jessica Padilla. Padilla has resigned the post to spend more time with her family.

Brockhouse is a PE teacher at Jacksonville Middle School.

Brockhouse is a 199 graduate of IC, where he played baseball. He led the Midwest Conference in hitting in 1999, and was named team MVP in 2000.

Brockhouse has been an assistant coach at Illinois college for two years, and stepped in as assistant softball coach at Triopia in 2004.

He stepped back from the post to start a family the following year. This is his first job as a coach since then.