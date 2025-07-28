Brown and Schuyler authorities search for suspect in multiple thefts, vehicle burglaries

The Brown County and Schuyler County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a Hancock County man allegedly involved in multiple thefts and vehicle break-ins that occurred this Spring.

According to a press release from the Brown County Sheriff’s Department, in the early morning hours of April 7, several homes and vehicles were burglarized. Deputies are said to have investigated six different reported locations with 8 separate locations that were unlawfully entered into. Brown County Deputy Aaron Stone took the lead in the investigation and presented information along with the Illinois State Police to the Brown County State’s Attorney’s Office. On June 27, Brown County State’s Attorney Michael Hill filed charges for an arrest warrant for James C. Money, 32, of Hamilton.

The press release says that the Brown County Sheriff’s Office is working with other law enforcement agencies to find Money and arrest him. Money could be also facing charges in Schuyler County for similar incidents that also occurred on April 7. In Brown County, Money has been charged with residential burglary, theft less than $500 (3 counts), possession of stolen firearm, burglary (5 counts), theft control intent $500-$10,000 (3 counts), and criminal damage to property.

If you have any information about Money’s whereabouts, contact the Brown County Sheriff’s Office at 217-773-2011, Crime Stoppers at 217-322-3326 or the Illinois State Police.