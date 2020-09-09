Brown, Cass, Morgan & Scott Report New COVID cases; Greene Announces Free Testing Site This Weekend

The Brown County Public Health Department reported 6 new positive cases of COVID-19 since their last update on August 31st. 6 cases in the county currently remain active. Brown County has had a total of 26 total positive cases. Brown County’s positivity rate currently sits at 4.2%.

The Illinois Department of Public Health confirmed 2 new cases of COVID-19 in Cass County today. The cases include a female in her teens and a female in her 40s. Both are currently in isolation at home. Cass County’s overall positive case count is now at 339, with 26 currently active cases, and 1 person remaining hospitalized. Cass County’s current test positivy rate currently is at 6.7%.

The Morgan County Health Department reported 1 new case of COVID-19 today. The new case is a female in her 80s who is currently isolated at home. Morgan County has now had a total of 599 cases, with 98 currently active cases, with 10 currently hospitalized. Morgan County’s test positivity rate is currently 5.8%.

The Scott County Health Department has reported 2 new cases of COVID-19 today. The new cases include a male in his 50s and a female in her 90s. Both are isolated at home. Scott County has now had a total of 53 total cases, with 4 cases currently active. Scott County’s positivity rate is currently 3.1%.

The Greene County Health Department will have free on-site testing at the Greene County Work Camp in the North Greene area Friday through Sunday from 9AM to 5PM. No appointment is needed. Masks are required and it is open to adults and children over 6 months old. Individuals must have a valid phone number. Testing will be done via nasal swab. Test results may take up to a week. Individuals with or without symptoms may be tested. Greene County currently sits at a warning level for positivity rate at 10.6% and has performed only 141 tests over the last week, which is also at IDPH’s warning level.

The Illinois Department of Public Health today announced 1,337 new confirmed cases of COVID-19, including 30 additional confirmed deaths. The preliminary seven-day statewide positivity rate has dropped to 3.7%.