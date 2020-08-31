Brown, Cass & Pike Report New COVID Cases; Morgan Reports 2 Additional Deaths

The Morgan County Health Department had no new positive cases to report from today or over the weekend. However, two people passed away from the virus over the weekend. The 19th death to COVID-19 in Morgan County, a 92 year old female at Jacksonville Skilled Nursing and Rehabilitation, passed away on Saturday. The 20th death took place yesterday at Jacksonville Skilled Nursing and Rehabilitation and was an 89 year old female. There are currently 75 active cases in Morgan County, with 15 currently hospitalized. Morgan County has had a total of 500 positive cases to date.

The Brown County Health Department reported 2 new cases of COVID-19 today. Brown County overall has had 20 positive cases, with all 3 current active cases in the county isolating in recovery at home.

The Illinois Department of Public Health has confirmed five new cases of COVID-19 in Cass County over the weekend. The positive cases include a female in her 20s, two males in their 50s, a female in her 50s, and a male in his 70s. Cass County’s overall COVID-19 case count is now at 304. There are currently 24 active cases, with 3 being hospitalized.

Pike County Health Department officials have been notified of four new positive cases of COVID-19 today. The cases include a male in his 20s, a female in her 40s, a male in his 40s, and a male in his 50s. A total of 82 COVID-19 cases in Pike County residents have been reported to date. 24 cases are active with 4 being hospitalized.

The Illinois Department of Public Health announced 1,668 new confirmed cases along with 7 additional confirmed deaths today. IDPH announced 3,872 new cases and 22 deaths over the weekend. The preliminary 7-day statewide positivity rate held steady at 4.1%.